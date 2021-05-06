Vaccination resumed for 45-plus age people

The government has informed that the COVID vaccination has once again been initiated for the age group of 45 years and above at all government COVID vaccination centres and permitted private COVID vaccination centres from Thursday onwards.

Accordingly, the vaccination for the first and second dose would be administered to all the 45 years and above only by 100% prior registrations and booking of online slots on the CoWIN portal. For booking of slots, the portal may be accessed @ www.cowin.gov.in.

About 48,055 people took the first dose of the vaccine whereas 30,765 took the second dose at the vaccination centres including frontline and healthcare workers apart from those 45 plus years of age. With this, the total cumulative vaccination figures are — 42,72,955 persons who took the first dose and 6,86,220 took the second dose.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivas Rao informed in an official release that while 50,69,850 vaccine doses have been issued, doses administered as per the https://dashboard.cowin.gov.in/ has been 49,59,155 with wastage of 0.95%.