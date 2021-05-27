Vaccination of super spreaders from today

HYDERABAD

27 May 2021 21:57 IST

Beneficiary lists being prepared

The State government is making preparations for vaccination beginning on Friday for nine types of workers linked to departments, including Civil Supplies, and Transport Department, even as lists of beneficiaries are being prepared so as to ensure smooth administration of the COVID-19 shot.

There as many as 65 centres, including educational institutions, medical facilities, and functional halls, which have been mapped to several Urban Primary Health Centres where vaccines will be administered to beneficiaries.

For instance, the Civil Supplies Department will arrange for administering the vaccine to fair price shop dealers, weigh men, and LPG cylinder delivery boys.

A total of 5,777 workers are expected to be vaccinated over a period of three days.

According to District Supply Officer A Ramesh, there are 1,121 FPS dealers and workers, 4,356 employees of oil companies, and 300 Food Corporation workers who are slated to be vaccinated. Eight centres have been identified for this purpose. These include community halls in 10 circles of the Civil Supplies Department: Makalpet, Yakutpura, Charminar, Nampally, Mehdipatnam, Begumpet, and Khairtabad.

The Transport Department too has put in place systems to vaccinate autorickshaw and cab drivers. However, according to Transport Commissioner MRM Rao, instructions from the State government are awaited.

The Information and Public Relations Department made arrangements to vaccinate journalists who are required to produce their accreditation card and Aadhaar card at Press Club in Somajiguda, Press Club Basheerbagh, MCRHRD Institute in Jubilee Hills, Unani Hospital in Charminar, and Area Hospital in Vanasthalipuram from 10 am to 4 pm.