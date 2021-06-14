Hyderabad

Vaccination drive in power utilities

Four major power/coal utilities in the State took up vaccination of its employees on priority basis on Sunday and Monday, treating them as frontline warriors.

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd and Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd conducted the drive on Sunday, while Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd and NTPC Ramagundam followed on Monday.

The drive in Southern Discom was launched at its corporate office by CMD G. Raghuma Reddy in the presence of CMD of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao. The latter said that the special vaccination drive would cover over 50,000 employees working for the four power utilities of Telangana.

HMR staff

About 700 staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR), including their family members, were administered the first dose of COVID vaccine at the Metro Rail Bhavan, Rasoolpura, on Monday.


Comments
Printable version | Jun 14, 2021

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

