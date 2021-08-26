Vaccination drive garners good response

Number of people vaccinated as part of the special vaccination drive taken up by the Medical & Health department in coordination with GHMC has been improving steadily.

On Thursday, a total of 31,888 people were vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,222 were vaccinated with the second dose.

With this, the cumulative number of persons vaccinated with either first or second dose since the start of the drive stands at 1,27,236.

A total of 511 colonies have been taken up for vaccination on Thursday, taking the cumulative number of colonies covered to 1,878. Of these, 396 colonies were declared as 100% vaccinated on Thursday, taking the total number of such colonies to 1,333.

A total of 597 vehicles have been used on Thursday as mobile vaccination centres, a statement from GHMC said.