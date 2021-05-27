Vaccination drive for UBI staff held

Staff of Union Bank of India being administered vaccine at a special programme on Thursday.

HYDERABAD

27 May 2021 22:00 IST

Union Bank of India on Thursday organised a special vaccination drive for its Secunderabad region staff.

Inaugurating the programme, Field General Manager of the bank’s Hyderabad Zone Kabir Bhattacharya said the drive was being conducted in pursuance of the recent guidelines from the Centre permitting banks to arrange for vaccination of staff by engaging services of private hospitals.

He said the bank staff were rendering selfless service to the public, during the pandemic, unmindful of personal risk.

Seeking to highlight benefit of the inoculation, he urged the staff to ensure compliance with the norms for prevention of the infection.

Regional Head, Secunderabad Region and convenor of the vaccination programme S.Srinivas said the vaccination drive was conducted in coordination with KIMS, Secunderabad.

A total of 100 staff of the bank’s Secunderabad region got vaccinated and efforts were under way to ensure vaccination to all staff members. Several senior officials of the bank participated in the programme at the regional office on SD Road, according to a release from the bank.