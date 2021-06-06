Hyderabad

Vaccination drive at HRC

Hyderabad Race Club chairman R. Surender Reddy (third from left) at the inauguration of the vaccination drive on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Hyderabad Race Club chairman R. Surender Reddy inaugurated a vaccination drive on the club premises on Sunday. On his request, Covishield vaccine was given free pf cost to the Club by Cyrus S. Poonawalla, chairman and managing director, Serum Institute of India.

The first and the second shots were given to all the staff aged 18 years and above working at the Hyderabad Race Club. The club, through its charitable trust, donated ventilators, oxygen concentrators and other equipment worth ₹1.19 crore to NGOs, hospitals and organisations.


