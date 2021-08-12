Vaccination cuts virus mutation rate

Genome sequencing not so efficient: scientist

The ‘Delta Plus’ coronavirus variant is not yet a matter of concern with 200 cases recorded so far but one of its lineage “AY3” was being observed closely with genome sequencing.

“It is early days and we will know soon where it is going. However, it is not easy to interpret data in real time and there are no clear cut answers to how many number of samples need to be sequenced,” said noted scientist and director of Tata Institute of Genetics & Society (TIGS) Rakesh Mishra on Thursday.

“Sample collection and submission is not happening in an efficient manner. It is taking 20 days from collection to submission and up to 100 days for sequencing to be completed. There should be rationale in sample collection and these should be from varied geographical locations, from breakthrough infections and super-spreader events,” he explained.

Participating in AIC-CCMB’s webinar on ‘COVIDwise: Lessons learnt and unlearnt’, Dr. Mishra said the samples coming for genome sequencing has been reducing from a high of 14,000 in June to about 5,000 in August with most coming from Maharashtra whereas few samples were coming from highly populated Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. How can we have a nationwide strategy with such a skewered approach, he questioned.

“Third wave is dependent on how well we are going to use our face masks, avoid clustering, indoor gatherings and increasing vaccination pace. We need to continue testing, tracing and isolation methods. These are in our control. What is not in our control is sero-positivity and emergence of new variants,” said the former CCMB director.

COVID mutations per se were not dangerous as it was the nature of the virus with two mutations a month at an average observed. “Delta variant has overpowered all other variants and peculiarly has hit men the most. We are investigating why this variant is so dominant,” he said.

Despite constraints, the genome surveillance was being picked up on time reasonably and how the data is processed was another matter altogether. “We have also noticed mutations are emerging independently and maybe the virus is reaching a peak. But, to repeat, no variant can breakthrough a proper mask and no virus can spread without people’s cooperation. Vaccination is more important because new research shows this has led to decrease in mutation rate so less variants,” he added.

Noted virologist Shahid Jameel of Asoka University advised citizens not to fret over antibodies missing post vaccination as the body has enough memory cells to protect from serious disease. “Vaccines are the most economic health tools and work well. If vaccines based on thermostable RNA and high immunogenicity DNA could be made, they would serve well,” he said, giving a glimpse of some vaccines in the making.

Evidence from various studies showed that double dose of currently available vaccines does offer protection from severe disease and mortality even though it may not prevent infection.