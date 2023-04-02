ADVERTISEMENT

Vaccination coverage report removed from COVID bulletin in Telangana

April 02, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated April 03, 2023 12:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana government has officially removed COVID-19 vaccination coverage report from their daily bulletin after the State ran out of vaccines. The bulletin has not carried the report for two days.

The bulletin released on March 31 revealed that stocks of Covaxin and Covishield have come down to zero in Telangana.

On Saturday and Sunday, the first page of the bulletin carried details of all the COVID cases of the day and the cumulative figure whereas the second page carried district-wise break-up of the cases. The third page was general information and appealed to the public to follow safety protocols.

Apart from the vaccine stock, the COVID vaccination coverage report covered the total vaccinations given in the State, with a daily number as well as the cumulative number. There was also a dose-wise break-up. 

According to the vaccination report on March 31, there were still 1.71 crore people due for vaccination. This included 2,499 people due for first dose, 8.87 lakh people due for the second dose and 1.63 crore people due for the precautionary dose. Cowin portal, however, showed numerous private centres across the State where one can get the vaccine.

