Vaccination camp held at BPCL bottling plant

737 persons get inoculated

National oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) organised a COVID-19 vaccination camp at its LPG bottling plant in Cherlapalli here on Wednesday for those part of its cooking gas supply chain network.

State Head-LPG (Andhra and Telangana) A.A.Prabhu Roy inaugurated the camp, in which many part of Bharat Gas supply chain, including contract staff at the bottling plant, vehicle drivers, delivery men, godown keepers, mechanics and showroom staff, as well as vendors and their staff who were yet to be inoculated, benefited. Some staffers from the neighbouring oil storage facilities of BPCL also got vaccinated.

“We also invited staff from the nearby HPCL plant to take advantage of this,” Mr.Roy said, adding a total of 737 people were vaccinated at the camp conducted with the assistance of the Centre, Telangana government and members of the medical fraternity. BPCL is conducting such vaccination programmes across the country. A vaccination camp at the company’s bottling plant in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, was conducted last month, he said.