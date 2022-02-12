Hyderabad

Vaccination at doorstep in Greater Hyderabad region receives tremendous response

The helpline for administering booster dose against COVID-19 for senior citizens with comorbidities at their doorstep is getting enormous response, a statement from GHMC said.

So far, 1,195 persons called the helpline to register themselves for the booster dose. Of them, 94 were denied the booster shot as the mandatory nine-month period after second dose was yet to be completed. The remaining received their dose through mobile vaccination units, the statement said.

On an average, 150 calls per day are being received by the helpline at 040-21111111, it said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2022 12:53:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/vaccination-at-doorstep-in-greater-hyderabad-region-receives-tremendous-response/article38415437.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY