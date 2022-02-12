Vaccination at doorstep in Greater Hyderabad region receives tremendous response

The helpline for administering booster dose against COVID-19 for senior citizens with comorbidities at their doorstep is getting enormous response, a statement from GHMC said.

So far, 1,195 persons called the helpline to register themselves for the booster dose. Of them, 94 were denied the booster shot as the mandatory nine-month period after second dose was yet to be completed. The remaining received their dose through mobile vaccination units, the statement said.

On an average, 150 calls per day are being received by the helpline at 040-21111111, it said.