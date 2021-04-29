Vaccination announced without logistics in place: Congress

Hyderabad

29 April 2021 22:49 IST

Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Thursday charged the Central and State governments with announcing the vaccination programmes without preparing the logistics.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Vaccination Utsav from April 11 to 14 without any idea about the availability of vaccine doses across the country and it proved to be a damp squib.

Similarly, the Centre announced vaccination of all individuals above the age of 18 years from May 1 vaguely without giving a thought to the logistics and infrastructure involved in the implementation of this promise, he said.

As a result, not many States in the country are in a position to take up the vaccination drive due to shortage of vaccines, manpower or other infrastructure, he said in a statement here. The websites for registration are unable to handle the rush and they crashed within hours of their launch, he said.

The Congress leader also accused the TRS government of miserably failing in minimising the damages during the first wave and it did not change its attitude/approach even during the second wave.

Mr. Shabbir Ali also demanded Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao to explain allocation of ₹2,500 crore for the proposed free vaccination programme. He said when the entire country was opposing two different prices for the same vaccine, how could Mr. Rao agree on prices set by the vaccine manufacturers and even make the allocation, he asked.