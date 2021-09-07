Vacant space in BSNL offices available for rent

SANGAREDDY

07 September 2021 00:05 IST

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has put up flexi boards inviting applications from interest parties, especially government offices, banks, private organisations and retail outlets to take on lease vacant premises of its offices in Sangareddy, Patancheru, Siddipet, Medak, Bollaram, Zaheerabad, Jogipet, Sadashivapet, Gajwel, Ramayampet, Dubbak, Narayankhed, Narsapur and Gummadidala. “Many of the employees took voluntary retirement and use of space was reduced due to technical advancements. As large space is vacant, our higher authorities have decided to use it to generate some revenue,” said a source. Interested parties can contact on 9490675533/ 9441244244.

Confirming the offer, BSNL General Manager Kondaiah said complete details will be furnished tomorrow (Monday). However, sources in the department said that this was in no way connected to monetisation of government assets and the policy of offering vacant space for lease came into force almost a year ago. “Some RTC officials visited the vacant buildings in the bypass road. Similarly, officials of a bank also visited it. However, no deals have been finalised,” said the source, adding that vacant space in Mahabubnagar district is also available for lease.

