V. Satyanarayana is new Karimnagar Police Commissioner

The State government on Tuesday transferred Police Commissioners of Karimnagar and Ramagundam. While Karimnagar Commissioner V.B. Kamalasan Reddy was transferred and directed to report at DGP office, Ramagundam Commissioner V. Satyanarayana replaced him. Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Joint Director M. Ramana Kumar was tipped for the post of Ramagundam Police Commissioner. However, specific order was not released on his transfer and appointment when reports last came in.


