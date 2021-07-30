V. Satyanarayana assumes charge

HYDERABAD

30 July 2021 23:13 IST

V. Satyanarayana takes charge

Ramagundam Police Commissioner V. Satyanarayana, who was transferred recently, assumed charge as Karimnagar Police Commissioner on Friday.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police of 1998 batch, Mr. Satyanarayana served as Assault Commander in Greyhounds in his first posting before working as DSP of Kurnool. He was Assistant Commissioner of Police of Malkajgiri when Cyberabad police commissionerate was carved out of Ranga Reddy district.

Later, he served as Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Rampachodavaram in East Godavari district. On promotion, he worked as Additional SP (Operations) of EG and later as ASP (Administration) of Prakasam district.

He worked as SP (non-cadre) in Intelligence (Security Wing) and got IPS conferred while working there. Later, he served as Deputy Commissioner of Police of West and East zones in Hyderabad. He served as Ramagundam Police Commissioner for nearly three years before being shifted into the present post.