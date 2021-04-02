V-P’s clarion call to elect people with ‘character’

‘Elected govts. are holders of public trust’

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday emphasised the need for people to elect their representatives on the basis of 4Cs — character, conduct, calibre and capacity.

Releasing the book ‘Suparipalana’, the Telugu translation of ‘Echo T Calling: Towards People-Centric Governance’, written by former Telangana Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi, the Vice-President said that, unfortunately, the other 4Cs — caste, community, cash and criminality — were replacing the ideal 4Cs, which are essential for providing good governance. “Citizen-centric governance will come from governance-centric electorate,” he reminded.

Describing elected governments as ‘holders of public trust’, the V-P advised them to act “responsibly” and serve the people “conscientiously”. He called for streamlining government’s efforts to make ease of living better for all citizens.

He also complimented Mr. Joshi, the translator A. Brahmaiah and publisher Maruthi for bringing out the book, a press release said.