V-P visits vocational training centre

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday visited the GMR Varalakshmi Centre for Empowerment and Livelihoods at Shamshabad and interacted with less privileged youth undergoing vocational training in various courses as well as women associated with jute bags initiative.

GMR Group chairman G.M. Rao showed him around the centre. Mr. Naidu also visited GMR Chinmaya Vidyalaya run jointly by GMR Varalakshmi Foundation and Chinmaya Mission on the airport campus.

The school offers quality education at highly subsidised fees for the children from neighbouring villages of the airport. GMRVF also sponsors about 100 children to this school under its ‘Gifted Children Scheme’. The V-P also distributed tool kits to the trainees of electrical course, a press release said.