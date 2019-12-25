V-P to attend Channa Reddy birth centenary

The birth centenary of former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Marri Channa Reddy, will be held on December 29.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu would be the chief guest at the celebrations, which would be attended by Governors of Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Bandaru Dattatreya, respectively.

All India Congress Committee general secretary and Congress’ former leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge would attend as guests of honour. The VP would release a souvenir containing brief profile of Channa Reddy and articles written by eminent people about him.

Disclosing details of the celebrations, representative of Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Memorial Trust, M. Shashidhar Reddy said the national award for sustainable development instituted in the name of the late leader would be conferred on irrigation expert T. Hanumantha Rao, posthumously.

Channa Reddy’s birth centenary celebrations committee chairman and former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh K. Rosaiah recalled his association with the late Chief Minister and said he was a man of high intellect and it was a challenging task to work under him. Senior Congress leader V. Hanumanth Rao recalled how Channa Reddy played a crucial role in bringing the Congress to power twice and the key role he played in initiating the shifting of Telugu film industry from Chennai to Hyderabad.

“He is known for his endeavour to strengthen the party from the grassroot level, a quality which is woefully lacking in the present-day leaders,” he said.

Speakers, including former Ministers Ponnala Lakshmaiah and J. Geeta Reddy, remembered Channa Reddy as a strong votary of the separate Telangana State.