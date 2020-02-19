Hyderabad

V-Cs to be appointed within three weeks

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the officers to expedite the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors for various universities in the State.

Mr. Rao said that prior to this, officials should obtain names from the search committee and appoint members of the Executive Council immediately. This is required to speed up the appointment of Vice-Chancellors.

He gave instructions that the entire process should be completed within the next two to three weeks.

