UV disinfection systems to keep homes virus-free

HYDERABAD

01 July 2020 23:06 IST

Mekins launches Safe Box, Safe Blade

City-based Mekins Industries Limited in association with International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI) has come out with two new UV disinfection systems including a ‘Safe Box’ and ‘Safe Blade’ to keep household or office goods free from COVID-19.

Personal items like mobile phones, books, car keys, helmet, shoes, belt etc. can be placed inside the UVC Safe Box for 5-10 minutes to disinfect them. “We can disinfect courier boxes and wallets. We have two models, one with an in-built timer and the other without a timer,” said CEO Mayank Agarwal (www.mekins.com) on Tuesday.

UV light in the range of wavelengths between 200 and 300 nm is capable of inactivating microorganisms, such as bacteria and viruses, thus disinfecting both air and solid surfaces.

Advertising

Advertising

The other device is a personal hand-held UVC Disinfection Blade or Safe Blade to clean personal office tables, computers, mobile phones etc. Personal articles can be exposed to UVC light in a close distance of under 50mm for 45-60 seconds for disinfection, explained Mr. Agarwal.

Both the products are said to have been made based on requests from multiple customers, he explained. The firm is shipping in the city limits. Enquiries can be directed to the e-mail ID: fightcovid@mekins.com. The Safe Blade is priced at ₹4,990 while the Safe Box without timer comes for ₹9,990 and the one with timer costs ₹11,760.