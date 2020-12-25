Uttara Dwara Darshanam at Bhadrachalam

The Uttara Dwara Darshanam was organised with great exuberance and splendour on the occasion of Mukkoti (Vaikunta) Ekadasi festival at the famous Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on Friday.

The mega religious event was held from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. at the shrine in conformity to the COVID-19 safety guidelines with only a select gathering comprising a host of elected representatives, officials and others in attendance. Devotees were allowed inside the temple to have the darshan of the temple deity only after the hour-long annual holy event, sources said.

Minister for Scheduled Tribes, Women and Child Development Satyavathi Rathod, Mahabubabad MP M Kavitha, Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah, Collector M V Reddy, Bhadrachalam sub-Collector and Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam, Project Officer P Gowtham and others were present.