Uttam writes to KCR, demands immediate relief for submerged Osman Nagar residents

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the water-logged areas in Osman Nagar and surrounding places after several weeks of flooding have exposed the inefficiency of the TRS government and lack of coordination among Municipal, Irrigation, Revenue, Energy and other relevant departments.

“As the entire Telangana State celebrated Diwali, the residents of Osman Nagar and surrounding areas were undergoing a painful experience with no access even to safe drinking water,” he said and urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to extend immediate relief.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Reddy requested him to order enumeration of damages in those areas and pay compensation of ₹1-5 lakh to each family. He said steps should be taken to find a permanent solution to inundation of those areas in future by removing encroachments.

Mr. Reddy said the residents of Osman Nagar, Saif Nagar, Abdullah Yehya Nagar were living in miserable conditions as their houses remained submerged for nearly a month. More than 5,000 people of nearly 1,000 families of three colonies were forced to live on streets under open sky.

Similarly, several areas under Jalpally Municipality of Ranga Reddy district under Maheshwaram Assembly constituencies were still under water and no government official or public representative had even tried to help the residents, he claimed.

He also alleged that despite its proximity to Hyderabad and the constituency (Maheshwaram) being represented by Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, no steps were taken to help the affected families.

The TPCC chief added that all residents lost food items, documents, electronic appliances like refrigerators and computers, school books and furniture and demanded adequate compensation. Mr. Reddy earlier visited the area and interacted with the families.