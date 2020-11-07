Uttam urges Governor to order probe into flood relief ‘scam’

Alleging that the TRS was ‘buying’ votes for GHMC elections using public money, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy asked what was the reason behind distributing cash rather than giving beneficiaries cheques or money online.

Mr. Reddy, who spoke to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan over the phone on Friday, demanded her to order a high-level probe into the irregularities in distribution of flood relief in Greater Hyderabad.

He pointed out several instances of misappropriation of funds meant for distribution among people and described the entire operation as ‘open loot in broad daylight’ by the ruling TRS. Distribution of cash itself is against the norms and that too by TRS activists with pink scarves than the officials concerned, he said.

The TPCC chief pointed out that the State government issued a GO on October 19 sanctioning ₹550 crore towards distribution of flood relief.

However, of the ₹550 crore sanctioned amount, the government withdrew ₹387 crore in cash and it was distributed through TRS cadre,” he said. At many places, TRS cadre took up to ₹5,000 commission to distribute ₹10,000 relief. “This was unprecedented in Independent India.”

Citing several irregularities, he said locals were deprived while those from outside were given money. Similarly, people on third floor got money while those living on ground and first floor were denied payments, he claimed.

The TPCC president also informed the Governor that the Congress has prepared a list of nearly 15,000 people in Circle-12, about 10,000 people in West Zone and thousands of other people in other areas of GHMC, who were yet to get any relief from the government.

The TPCC president said that they have a list of officers who had withdrawn the money and even Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar would not be spared. “He is refusing to share the beneficiaries’ list and not giving appointment to Congress leaders to seek details,” he claimed.

Former MP Konda Vishveshwar Reddy told the Governor that relief amount was being distributed only in GHMC areas in view of forthcoming civic polls while affected families in Shamshabad and Manikonda were being denied any help. AICC spokesperson Dasoju Shravan, Anjan Kumar Yadav and Feroz Khan were also present.