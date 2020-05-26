Uttam urges Cong. leaders, cadre to join online campaign

Asking Congress leaders and workers to be the voice of farmers, migrant workers, daily wage-earners, MSMEs and small scale businesses, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy asked them to join the nationwide online campaign on May 28.

He said that more than 10,000 party leaders and workers from each parliamentary constituency in Telangana should participate in the online campaign through a live video on any of the social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 28.

“This call is part of the Congress high command’s decision to organise a nationwide campaign to raise the issues of people in distress and appeal to the Union government to listen and consider the demands made by the party to address their pressing concerns,” he said.

Addressing party leaders through social media platforms here, Mr. Reddy said that party activists through their social media platforms should highlight the sufferings of migrant workers, MSMEs and other sectors in grave distress.

“We will demand the government to immediately make the direct cash transfer of ₹10,000 to all the families outside the income tax bracket. We will also ask the government to provide financial assistance to MSMEs and small scale businesses, and ensure safe return of all migrants to their homes,” he said, reading out a letter from AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

He said that Congress intends to register a strong protest by 50 lakh party workers, office-bearers, leaders and sympathisers, coming online simultaneously through various social media platforms. Earlier in the day, he flagged off a mini bus at Gandhi Bhavan carrying migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh.