Uttam to petition Speaker

Mattapally

10 January 2021 22:37 IST

Ruling party leaders and officials helping encroachments, he says

“Look at the inauguration stone, who all have taken credit for my work. The bridge was my brainchild, and I had brought the sanctions, for the development of Huzurnagar, and yet I was not given a proper invite for its opening. I was insulted,” said Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, on the high-level bridge above river Krishna at Mattapally.

The construction of the two-kilometre bridge, a link between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at Mattapally that reduces about 50-km circuitous route, was built at a cost of ₹50 crore through a government order in 2013. While most of the work was completed years ago, Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders had not inaugurated it till recently as credit would go to the Congress, the senior leader said.

“The ruling TRS has been violating protocol of MPs. For roads built under PM Gram Sadak Yojana or the Central Road Fund also, local legislators are taking credit, even as MPs are ignored or not given due recognition. This will be taken to the Committee of Privileges, before the Speaker, for breach of privilege,” he said.

He added it was an example of the ‘TRS way’, “to survive on fake promises and false claims, to repaint and rename irrigation or power projects by the Congress.”

The Pradesh Congress Committee chief took media persons on a tour to Mattapally and adjacent villages on Sunday, “to expose TRS failures and its anti-people policies in Huzurnagar”

He pulled over on the Pedaveedu road to show vast government lands encroached by private persons, “by removing boards erected by District Collector,” allegedly at the behest of leaders from ruling party and other officials.

Later at Gurrambodu thanda and other tribal villages, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy sat with some hundred residents and farmers in the fields, which are allegedly encroached by persons from Andhra Pradesh, who have employed bouncers to keep farmers off the lands.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed doubts over the integrity of the district administrative and police machinery in protecting tribals and their lands, and said he would approach the Chief Minister’s Office and the Director General of Police for intervention.