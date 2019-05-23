Uttam records 6th consecutive win

A beleagured Congress in Telangana saw a huge surge in its fortunes bagging three Parliament seats fighting against lack of confidence among the party cadre with 11 MLAs defecting to the ruling party just before the elections.

Leading the Congress resurgence was the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy who won the Nalgonda seat with a margin of 25,682 votes. This is his 6th consecutive win, and the first one in the Parliament elections. He had won in 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections earlier.

The win is all the more sweet as the party had lost badly in the Assembly elections held a few months ago, where it expected to grab power but finished with just 19 seats out of the 119.

Another seat that Congress bagged was Malkajgiri where the TPCC working president, A. Revanth Reddy won against all odds. He was facing a determined TRS campaign to defeat him at any cost as he is a strong critic of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The ruling party successfully put in all its efforts not to see him in the Assembly.

Mr. Revanth jumped into the fray with no Congress representation in any of the 7 Assembly constituencies under Malkajgiri seat. The lone Congress MLA, D. Sudheer Reddy defected to TRS just before the Parliament elections. Former Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy won the Bhongir constituency making it three for Congress.

He had recently lost from Nalgonda Assembly constituency and faced tough time with most Congress leaders defecting to TRS, including his own protege Chirumarti Lingaiah, MLA from Nakirekal.

However, his brother Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, MLA from Munugode ensured his win with a spirited campaign. Congress came close in Chevella where its nominee Konda Vishweshwer Reddy conceded his early lead in the final rounds to TRS candidate Ranjit Reddy.

All the three winners are leaders in their own right with mass following, and importantly they have been the strongest critics of the Chief Minister engaging him inside and outside the Assembly in the last five years. Such was the animosity that the TRS badly wanted their defeat in the Assembly elections with sustained and targeted campaign.

Only Mr. Uttam Reddy scraped through with a narrow margin in Huzurnagar constituency while the other two faced surprising defeat from Kodangal and Nalgonda, their bastions.

The Congress’s performance can be considered remarkable though they just won three seats and lost two - Chevella and Zaheerabad with small margins - as it was not only facing a formidable ruling TRS but also countering the strong Modi wave.