Uttam raises airports issue in Lok Sabha

Hyderabad

22 July 2021 19:37 IST

Union Minister says TS is yet to give site clearance

The Telangana government is yet to give site clearance for the new greenfield airports in the State though the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has submitted the Techno Economic Feasibility reports to the Telangana government.

This was informed in the Lok Sabha by Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in response to a question raised by Congress MP from Nalgonda N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

In his question, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy raised the status of six airports proposed by the government in Telangana. In response, the Minister said the Telangana government had not yet submitted the proposal to the Centre for site clearance for setting up new greenfield airports in the State.

In his reply, Mr. Scindia said the Telangana government had proposed to develop three greenfield airports at Jakranpally in Nizamabad district, Palvancha in Kothagudem-Bhadradri district and Mahabubnagar in Mahabubnagar district besides three brownfield airports at Mamnoor in Warangal district, Basanth Nagar in Peddapalli district and Adilabad in Adilabad district.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) was appointed for conducting Techno Economic Feasibility studies for these six new airports. The reports had been submitted to the Telangana government on July 7 and the proposal for site clearance for the proposed greenfield airports was yet to be submitted to the Civil Aviation Ministry.