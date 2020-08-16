Uttam preps Cong. for GHMC polls

Hyderabad

16 August 2020 23:07 IST

‘SEC should undertake delimitation of wards, cadre must work on electoral rolls’

Preparing the party for the upcoming GHMC elections, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that the State Election Commission (SEC) undertake delimitation of wards as “there was a huge variation of voters in the wards favouring some political parties”.

He also asked the cadre to start working on electoral rolls by helping people in enrolment of names and corrections. He was speaking to the media after chairing a meeting with senior leaders including CLP leader Bhatti Vikaramarka, working president A. Revanth Reddy, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Zafar Jaweed, Shaik Abdullah Sohail, and Feroz Khan, among others.

Asking the party cadre to enlighten people about the development brought by the previous Congress regimes in Hyderabad, he asked them to tell people about how the party had created infrastructure of Hyderabad such as Outer Ring Road, Inner Ring Road, Metro Rail, PVNR Expressway, the new international airport, flyovers, modern roads and drinking water facilities.

Mr. Reddy said that the TRS government collected lakhs of applications for double bedroom houses before the last GHMC elections but not even 1% of applicants were given 2-BHK units. The Basti Dawakhanas being set up were being done with an eye on GHMC elections, he alleged.

Agreeing to the suggestion of Mr. Revanth Reddy that the demolition of temple and mosques in the Secretariat be raked up in the next Parliament sessions, he said the issue would be raised in Parliament and the party would also approach the court.

Mr. Revanth Reddy suggested that the party should gear up for the GHMC elections working at the ground level rather than confining to just meetings. He said Mr. Uttam and Mr. Bhatti should ensure that criminal case was filed against CM KCR on demolition of mosques and the temple. Both the BJP and AIMIM were equally responsible, he felt.

He alleged that KCR wants to destroy the heritage of the Nizam and Hindu temples. “Demolition of the Secretariat, OGH and changing the face of Yadadri temple were a part of that idea. He wants to leave his mark on Telangana at the cost of its heritage,” he added.

Shabbir Ali said that KCR had hurt the religious sentiments of Telangana people by demolishing the religious structures and misleading people that they were just damaged during demolition of the Secretariat. He had written several letters on this but the CM had remained silent. The silence of the Owaisi brothers was also questioned.