Hyderabad

Uttam on panel on Bangladesh liberation

Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has been appointed a member of the Congress’ committee to plan the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the libertion of Bangladesh. The committee to be headed by former Defence Minister, A.K. Antony will plan and coordinate the activities of the celebrations of the 1971 war that liberated Bangladesh from Pakistan. Among the members are Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar and Prithiviraj Chavan.

