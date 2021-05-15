Uttam launches ‘Rahul Cares’ programme

TPCC chief questions government’s hesitancy in bringing corona treatment under Aarogyasri scheme

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgona MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy launched the Rahul Gandhi Cares programme along with Telangana Youth Congress president Sivasena Reddy under which Youth Congress would take up relief works for Covid patients in the State.

These relief works include donating plasma for patients, setting up help centres to guide people on corona treatment, assist in getting medical advice for those affected with the virus and arranging oxygen and beds for those in definite need of the facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy questioned the government’s hesitancy in bringing corona treatment under the Aarogyasri scheme. The neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh government had already done it providing a huge relief to Covid patients. “Why is Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao going back on his assurance in the Assembly on bringing corona under Arogyasri?” he asked.

Mr. Reddy, who has just recovered from the disease, said he had to shell out Rs. 3 lakh for the treatment for a few days. How does the government expect the common people to pay such huge money being charged by private hospitals, he asked. He said that ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh was being charged for each general bed and each oxygen bed respectively in private hospitals and people were forced to sell their assets to meet the expenditure of treatment of Covid-19. “What is stopping the CM from keeping his promise of free treatment, he said.

He said it was atrocious to note that testing kits were not available in the state. The Rapid Antigen tests were failing to find the virus and to overcome this problem government should take up RTPCR tests to all the people of Telangana. “It would cost just ₹4 crore to the exchequer,” he said.

Accusing the CM of being blind to black marketing, he said the government was silent when artificial shortage was created for Remdesivir injections in the state and reminded that the Hetero Drugs was granted lands worth hundreds of crores of rupees. Can’t the government ensure better supply from the company, he questioned.

The TPCC chief said it was ironical that there was no minister to look after the Health portfolio and health officials were forced to visit the farmhouse of KCR to participate in the reviews on health affairs.

Telangana Youth Congress president Shivasena Reddy said that so far they had provided plasma to about 246 patients and oxygen to 500 people free of cost. He said that they would strive to create awareness among people about vaccination and also informed that help desks of Youth Congress would start to function in district headquarters from Friday.