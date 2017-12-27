Uttam launches blitzkrieg on TRS government

From observing that local bodies were neglected by the government, to alleging a land scam for a new Collectorate office complex in the district, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi-led rule has reached new heights of corruption.

“Mission Bhagiratha is meant to earn commissions. Only 192 2BHK houses of 11, 000 applied were sanctioned, and no power projects realised so far,” he said.

Foundation year

The Congress party president, who spoke to mediapersons in Suryapet on Wednesday, announcing arrangements for the party’s 133rd foundation year on Thursday, later said that all sarpanches in the State should organise to stage a dharna before the Chief Minister’s residence. “Under this government, the local bodies do not even have the value of proxy idols.”

The promised ₹15 lakh for villages and ₹10 lakh for tribal hamlets should only be disbursed through gram panchayats, he said. Reminding the allegations by all parties, over land selection for building a new Collectorate despite government lands available in the district, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged the exercise was supported by TRS top leaders to benefit individual interests. “We will raise the issue in the assembly, and a full investigation into the hundreds of crores involved in the scam should be launched,” he said.

Later, speaking at Huzurnagar, he expressed confidence that the Congress party will occupy power in the 2019 elections.

Informing the various benefits it would like to deliver to farmers and unemployed youth, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy asserted the party was the forerunner in ensuring development in the State.