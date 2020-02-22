Uttam for immediate PRC announcement

Hyderabad

22 February 2020 22:47 IST

Congress leader pens an open letter to Chief Minister

“Neither the employees nor teachers benefited in any way during the last six years although Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao claims that his government is employee-friendly,” said TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

In an open letter to Chief Minister, Mr. Reddy demanded immediate announcement of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) as nearly 4 lakh teachers and employees and about 3 lakh pensioners have been desperately waiting for it.

He reminded that teachers and employees had played a major role during the statehood movement and risked their jobs and careers by participating in the 42-day long Sakala Janula Samme. They expected a better future and financial growth after formation of Telangana, he said.

The TPCC chief said that the new PRC should have been applied from July 1, 2018 but has been delayed by almost 20 months causing huge financial loss to employees and teachers. He wanted the government to place the reasons for extension of PRC’s term in public domain.

He said the PRC’s term is limited to five years, but no fitment has been announced for the last three years. Thousands of employees have retired in the last six years and the total number of employees has come down.

Mr. Reddy reminded that the previous Congress regime had declared 39% fitment and other benefits in the 9th PRC. Again in 2013, the Congress regime announced 10th PRC, five months in advance, and when the report was delayed, 27% interim relief was announced in order to reduce the burden on the employees. He said steps were also taken to announce 43% fitment under 10th PRC.

The TPCC chief complained that the employees are not extended promotions, transfers or inter-district transfers. For inter-district transfers, the then Congress government had issued GO MS No. 182 in 2012. However, it is not being implemented for the last six years.

Stating that the employees were not getting treatment in corporate hospitals under EHS, he said the State government has not cleared their dues of ₹ 1,200 crore. He demanded that immediate steps be taken to ensure that all corporate hospitals provided treatment to employees.