Uttam for free ration to the poor

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to the government to ensure free supply of rice and other essential commodities to white ration card holders and the poor and needy.

He said that the government has ordered closure of all establishments and firms till March 31. “While this has been done as a precautionary measure, it has badly hit daily wage earners, vendors and other small business firms. So, it should take steps to see that these sections are given the best support,” he said.

Mr. Reddy also demanded that the government should come to the rescue of middle class people, who might not be able to pay their EMIs on time next month due to continuous closure of establishments. He said that it should ensure that banks and other financial institutions postpone EMIs without levying any fine or interest.

In a message on social media platforms, he appealed to people to follow the guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “There is no treatment for this virus and prevention is the only cure. We can overcome this challenge only if we are united, alert and cautious,” he said.

He also appealed to people to observe the ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, announced by the Central government, to control the spread of virus. He wanted every individual to play his or her role in this fight.