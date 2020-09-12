Uttam for free laptops for poor students

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday demanded that the Central and State governments must provide free laptops to all poor students from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families across the State of Telangana.
Addressing District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meetings in Suryapet and Nalgonda districts, held to review all the government-funded schemes in these two districts under Nalgonda parliamentary constituency, he said that COVID has badly hit education and students are being asked to study online.
In view of this, he demanded that the Central and State government should distribute free laptops to all BPL students as poor families cannot afford smartphones or laptops. “They must focus on creating the right facilities and infrastructure for poor students. Only then online education will be successful,” he said.
The TPCC chief reiterated the demand that the State government must utilise the entire mineral funds to strengthen government hospitals and upgrade all PHCs, Community Health Centres, and Area Hospitals in the State.
Mr. Reddy also pointed out that farmers in Telangana have no crop insurance as the lack of coordination between the Central and State governments resulted in farmers not getting insurance facilities. He demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao must take immediate measures to restore crop insurance.
