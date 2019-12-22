Hyderabad

Uttam demands that Centre revoke CAA

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy along with other leaders raising slogans during a protest against the NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act at Ambedkar statue near Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Sunday.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy along with other leaders raising slogans during a protest against the NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act at Ambedkar statue near Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

All India Professionals Congress holds protests at Tank Bund

Opposing the ‘discriminatory’ attitude of the Central government against the minority communities, All India Professionals Congress (AIPC) held a protest at the Ambedkar statue on Tank Bund on Sunday.

The TPCC president and Nalgonda MP, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who participated in the protest demanded that the government recall the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as it was brought in to harass Muslims in the country.

He said the CAA was against the Constitution and rejected the BJP’s argument that Congress was against the Hindus. The BJP is misleading people as the Congress wants that minorities’ views should be taken into consideration as they have several apprehensions on the government’s motives.

The TPCC president also deplored the police suppression of the students and other protesters and demanded that the police posts on the campuses be withdrawn immediately. He said the Congress would hold a rally from Gandhi Bhavan to Ambedkar statue on the Tank Bund and police permission has also been sought.

Former Minister and Regional Coordinator of the South Zone AIPC, J. Geeta Reddy; AIPC member, Aamer Javeed and others participated in the protest. The participants garlanded Dr. Ambedkar’s statue and later held placards denouncing the CAA in the present format.

