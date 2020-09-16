Uttam demands Hyd-Vijayawada direct rail line in Lok Sabha

Hyderabad

16 September 2020 23:03 IST

‘The present circuitous railway line takes six hours’

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has urged the Centre to connect Hyderabad and Vijayawada by a direct rail line via Chityal, Narketpalli, Nakrekal, Suryapet and Kodad to reduce the travel time.

In a written submission in the Lok Sabha under Rule 377 on Wednesday, he said Hyderabad and Vijayawada are the principal cities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh respectively and they are connected, presently, by a circuitous railway line that takes six hours of journey. If a straight railway line is laid between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, the journey time can be reduced drastically, he said.

The Nalgonda MP said the economies of both States would receive a huge boost with such a rail line. The NH 65 between Hyderabad and Vijayawada already has land adjacent to it, which was acquired earlier and can be used to construct the new railway line from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. Connecting Jaggaiapet and Chityal will be adequate for the purpose of increasing connectivity between these cities.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Reddy said a superfast train like a Shatabdi or even a bullet train from Hyderabad to Vijayawada on above direct line would reduce the travel time to less than 2 hours. This would definitely boost economy and traffic between the States of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and benefit the country’s economy at large, he said.