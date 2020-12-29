Uttam declares battle on KCR’s decision on procurement

Congress to hold protest in mandal headquarters from today

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee announced the schedule for a massive agitation against the decision of TRS government to shut down the procurement centres in villages starting with protests in all mandal headquarters across Telangana from December 30 to January 8 next year.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said at a press conference that protests woulld be held at all district headquarters on January 11 and a State-level protest will be held on January 18. He said a round table conference would also be held in the next two-three days.

Earlier he held a meeting with CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MLC Jeevan Reddy, MLAs Sridhar Babu and Jagga Reddy, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar and other office bearers of Kisan Congress. The meeting was coordinated by All India Kisan Congress vice chairman Kodanda Reddy and Telangana Kisan Congress chairman Anvesh.

Mr. Reddy said the meeting had a detailed discussion on the recent decisions taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and their impact on farmers of Telangana. The meeting condemned the decision to wind up all procurement centres and said that KCR has no moral to continue on the post of Chief Minister.

The TPCC president said that a majority of population in Telangana was dependent on agriculture and the people do not need a government which is ignoring the farm sector. He alleged that CM KCR was implementing the new farm laws of BJP Government to benefit the corporates and hurt the interest of farmers.

He reminded that the previous Congress government had established procurement centres in all villages in 2004.