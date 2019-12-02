Uttam blames it on cops for veterinary doctor’s gang rape, murder

Nalgonda MP and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has blamed it on the irresponsible behaviour of police and the erratic liquor policy of Telangana government for the brutal gang rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Shamshabad last week.

Speaking on the issue in Lok Sabha on Monday, he termed the incident “most inhuman and ghastly”. He stated that a woman veterinary doctor was abducted, gang-raped, murdered and her body was burnt in the highest security area of Hyderabad, which is within the walking distance of Hyderabad Airport. Telangana’ s Home Minister’s remarks that the woman would have survived had she contacted the police instead of family members was extremely insensitive, he observed.

The family members of the victim were forced to visit two-three police stations around midnight due to the indifferent attitude of the local police, before a FIR was registered. When they went to the first police station they were told that the case would not come under their jurisdiction. Further, the police officials had insulted the family members by saying that their daughter must have eloped with somebody, Mr. Reddy said.

He felt that the victim’s life could have been saved had the police to whom the victim’s family members went first acted swiftly and taken up search immediately. “One of the causes of the incident is the indiscriminate sale of liquor in Telangana. Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling of 2016, which prohibits sale of liquor on highways, liquor is being sold everywhere,” the Nalgonda MP said.

Mr. Reddy demanded that the State government set up a fast track court to facilitate a quick verdict and hang the culprits. Later, Congress MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Bhongir), A. Revanth Reddy (Malkajgiri) and M.A. Khan (Rajya Sabha) along with AICC Telangana in-charge R.C. Khuntia staged a dharna before Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on the Parliament premises seeking justice for the victim.