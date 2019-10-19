Uttam a speed-breaker to development: Saidireddy

Winding up his nearly month-long election campaign in Huzurnagar, TRS candidate Shanampudi Saidireddy on Saturday described Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy as “a speed-breaker to development”.

“Give me one chance, I’ll show you all what development is,” he appealed to voters through a press meet, before it struck 5 p.m., the closing time for campaign.

Flanked by senior leaders, Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy and bypoll in-charge Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Mr. Saidireddy said he would now depend on people’s mandate, and reminded that Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy was the very reason the by-poll was necessitated.

Both Mr. Jagadish Reddy and Mr Rajeshwar Reddy thanked the cadre and supporters for all the hard work, and appealed to Huzurnagar electors to think hard before voting.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy, who toured several mandals on the last day, said campaign by its candidate garnered a good support in the last week.

“Both Congress and TRS are corrupt and family-oriented. We were able to initiate a thinking for change, and we will also win and make Huzurnagar a model constituency,” he said.

In his simple style, party candidate Rama Rao repeated his slogan, “Vote for doctor and development, not for dynasty”.

For independent candidate Teenmar Mallanna alias C. Naveen Kumar, pressing the blue button against his matchbox election symbol was much-needed and involved thought.

“If Congress wins Huzurnagar bypoll, it won’t capture power in the State, and even if TRS loses here, its government won’t be toppled. But if you elect me, I’ll be your voice in the Assembly. Give me one chance," he requested the voters.