Utsava Samiti team visits idol immersion sites

A delegation of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsava Samiti on Thursday visited ‘Vinayak Sagar’ (Tank Bund and Necklace Road) to review arrangements for Ganesh immersion.
They said officials concerned should make arrangements on a war footing for the convenience of devotees.
Utsava Samiti general secretary Bhagawanth Rao, Vishva Hindu Parishad State president M. Rama Raju, BGUS secretary Ravinuthala Shashidhar, Bajrang Dal State unit president Subhash Chander, Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsava Samiti central committee members Ale Bhaskar, and Dr. Jayaram, among others, were part of the delegation that made the inspection.
The delegation leaders also inspected immersion sites that were situated at Kukatpally, Hasmatpeta, Safilguda and Saroor Nagar ponds.
BJP plea
Special Correspondent writes:
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appealed to the city police to remove “restrictions” on the immersion of Ganesha idols since the pandal organisers and people in general were following all COVID-19 safety guidelines and conducting the festivities in a “responsible manner”.
City president and MLC N. Ramchander Rao on Thursday met Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and charged that the police in some areas were, contrary to government claims, putting pressure on pandal organisers in taking out processions for immersion.
