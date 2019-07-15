UTS mobile app of Railways takes off

The Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) on mobile app introduced by South Central Railway (SCR) in the Indian Railways has become quite popular with 3.87 lakh making use of it in June month as against 60,000 passengers making use of it in April last year, a jump of 545 per cent!

This digital and green initiative was meant to reduce the rush at booking counters and reduce usage of paper. It was initially introduced in the suburban MMTS trains service in 2016 as a pilot project and extended throughout the zone last year once the patronage picked up among the passengers.

The success story was sought to be replicated and the facility was extended in all the railway zones late last year for both suburban and non-suburban services. Main reasons for the popularity of the mobile app is it being user-friendly and passengers can purchase unreserved tickets, platform tickets and season tickets through their mobile as per their convenience.

Railway officials say that users can create Railway Wallet (R-Wallet) also and avail 5% bonus on every recharge to the wallet. General Manager Gajanan Mallaya urged passengers to make use of the mobile app for purchasing tickets to avoid waiting in queues and save time.

Several initiatives have been taken up to boost the ticketing sales through it like making frequent announcements at all the railway stations about the availability of mobile app and its benefits, especially during peak hours. Display of posters, advertisements at booking counters, parking areas and other prominent places have been done to create awareness among the rail users.

Chief public relations officer Ch. Rakesh informed that special campaigns are also being conducted at important stations by installing helpdesks at concourse areas for bringing awareness about the mobile app to rail passengers. Bulk SMSs are sent to season ticket passengers and special campaigns by the commercial staff too.