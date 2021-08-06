Utkrisht Seva medals for five police officers

Five senior IPS officers, including Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar and Additional CP (Traffic), Hyderabad, Anil Kumar, bagged Utkrisht Seva Padak of the Central government.

In a release, Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy said that the medals were announced for the service that the officers rendered for the last 15 years with a certain level of professional excellence.

Others officers are Additional CP (Law and Order), Hyderabad, Devendra Singh Chauhan, and Joint Commissioners of Police, Hyderabad -- M Ramesh and P Viswa Prasad.