Utility shifting, a hurdle to SRDP works

Shifting of various utility lines is going to be a herculean task on the way towards finish line for the ongoing components of the Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP).

Several utilities pertaining to water supply and power transmission need to be shifted for resumption of work related to flyovers and underpasses at various junctions as part of SRDP, officials say.

At Balanagar, where HMDA is taking up the work for a flyover, the engineers unearthed a huge LPG pipeline and an underground power transmission line due to which works have been stalled abruptly.

The work cannot go on till the lines are cleared, HMDA was said to have made clear at the recent city convergence meeting.

On Road No. 45, which forms an important link for hassle-free traffic flow from Jubilee Hills towards Madhapur and Financial District once the cable-stayed bridge on Durgam Cheruvu is launched, a flyover work is stalled pending clearance of a high-tension power transmission line.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao, during his surprise visit on Monday, tried to make a headway for the project, by asking TSTransco officials to shift the tower as soon as possible.

Though GHMC has already paid over ₹14 crore towards shifting the 132 kV overhead tower and lines, the work has been pending for close to two years, due to insistence by TSTransco officials on payment of 25% supervision charges and 2.5% engineering charges.

After intervention of the Minister, the TSTransco officials agreed to carry the shifting within the coming two weeks. The overhead lines would be shifted underground, for which designs were ready, officials said.

Two more transmission lines, of 132 kV and 220 kV carrying capacities, are in the process of being shifted near Botanical Gardens junction at Kothaguda to facilitate ongoing SRDP works. They too have been delayed for two years owing to the cost dispute.

City’s drinking water supply lines pose a bigger challenge at the Nagole and L. B. Nagar junctions, and would take a minimum of three months for shifting, say officials.

A 1000 mm diameter pipeline needs shifting to facilitate the flyover at Nagole, and a 1600 mm diameter pipeline, for the vehicle underpass at L.B.Nagar junction.

“The shifting will have to be taken up post acquisition of the remaining properties, which is expected to be completed in the coming fortnight to a month,” said an official.

Also in need of shifting at Nagole are 33 kV high tension power lines, from overhead to underground.