Utility shifting a challenge for stormwater drain works

HYDERABAD

30 November 2021 01:08 IST

Drinking water, sewerage pipelines at many places have to be realigned

Utility shifting is set to be a major challenge for the stormwater drain works being taken up by GHMC under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP).

Drinking water pipelines and sewerage lines criss-crossing in the lanes and bylanes of the city will have to be shifted from wherever the pipelines for stormwater transfer are being planned.

Property acquisition had been the major issue in all the earlier proposals, including Kirloskar and Voyants, which advised widening of the existing drains by removing thousands of properties lining them. In order to avoid property acquisition which would cause huge drain on the exchequer, the latest consultant NCPE Infra came up with proposals to fork the nalas wherever a difficult property is encountered.

Advertising

Advertising

Officials say that this would mean shifting of several pipelines pertaining to drinking water and sewerage, which needs to be done in coordination with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board. “Drinking water lines still can be managed. But majority of the sewer lines in city are connected to the stormwater drains, which have to be left as they are till alternatives are in place,” an official said.

Nala works

Ideally, the nala works are better off taken up after the Sewerage Masterplan is implemented by the water board, which would ensure that the storm waterdrains carried only flood water, and no dry flows. However, the government is keen on taking up drain works in localities where major flooding was reported during October last year, in order to avoid repetition of the disaster, officials say.

“A few water bodies such as Bandlaguda lake lack surplus channels, due to which water flows through residential areas. We are taking up those works on priority basis,” the official said.

Of the total 55 works being taken up in 15 packages under SNDP, 36 fall within the purview of GHMC. Tenders have been called for 24 works, and the bids are under evaluation.

Estimates have been received for 11 works which are under scrutiny, and for one work, Detailed Project Report is pending. Government has given administrative sanction for ₹858 crore to take up the works, which excludes property acquisition cost.