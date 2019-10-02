UTC, T-Hub unveil start-up challenge

Start-up incubator T-Hub and aerospace and building technologies firm United Technologies Corp (UTC) on Monday announced launch of UTC Innovation Challenge for start-ups working on computer vision technology and predictive analytics to develop new products and services specifically for the aerospace industry.

The call for applications is open and closes by the first week of November. Computer vision technology submissions are expected to focus on computer-aided visual mapping of engine parts to help the inspection process. Predictive analytics solutions will focus on forecasting for aircraft parts by company location. The start-ups selected for the challenge will have an opportunity to receive funding to develop their proof-of-concepts and ultimately will be able to showcase their solutions to UTC business leaders in New York and Hyderabad.

According to a release, shortlisted start-ups participating in the challenge will receive support from technical subject matter experts and business mentors across T-Hub and UTC. Both the organisations will also guide the selected start-up applicants through the proof-of-concept (PoC) phase. In addition, the start-ups will get direct access to T-Hub’s ecosystem of mentors, industry experts, investors and service providers.

“The aerospace sector has traditionally depended on labour intensive inspection. Through this challenge, we are looking at accelerating the best solutions that reduce inspection time and quality,” said Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub.

“T-Hub is one of many collaborators we are engaging with to source the best thinking that can solve for some of the biggest challenges facing this fast growth industry,” said Limor Spector, UTC Executive Director of Ventures and Alliances.