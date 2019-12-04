‘Use tractors for sanitation, maintenance of saplings’

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, on Wednesday, exhorted sarpanches and other elected public representatives of rural local bodies and officials concerned to complete the process of procuring tractors, one each for all Gram Panchayats (GPs), under the “Palle Pragathi” programme at the earliest.

Speaking at a meeting after formally handing over 56 new tractors to sarpanches of various Gram Panchayats of the district here on Wednesday, the Minister called upon the elected bodies of GPs to make effective use of the tractors for sanitation and proper maintenance of saplings planted under the Haritha Haaram afforestation scheme.

The 30-day special action plan, implemented by the State government under the Palle Pragathi programme earlier this year, paved the way for improvement of sanitation and creation of requisite infrastructure in GPs across the State, he said.

Referring to requests from several sarpanches for registration of new tractors purchased by the GPs as ‘agricultural tractors’ to avail tax exemption, he said that their representations would be brought to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao soon.

Zilla Parishad chairperson L. Kamala Raju, Collector R.V. Karnan, ZP CEO Priyanka and others were present.