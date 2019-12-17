‘Use of fly ash in farming has no ill-effects on crops’

There is a need to have a second fly ash mission in the country for higher and better utilisation of fly ash in agriculture, forestry and other allied areas, former Director of IIT New Delhi Prof. V.S. Raju said here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day national conference on the use of fly ash in agriculture, forestry and other applications organised jointly by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and a New Delhi-based NGO C-Farm, Prof. Raju said with the help of the first fly ash mission the use of fly ash for constriction and other purposes had gone up from one million tonne to 160 million tonnes with 99% of it in civil works.

However, there was a need for its use in agriculture and forestry by educating farmers about the uses of fly ash. Fly ash was very useful in building soil nutrition and it had no ill effects on crops, Prof. Raju stated. The availability of fly ash was about 260 million tonnes a year and it would be useful in organic farming too, he noted.

Registrar of PJTSAU S. Sudheer Kumar said the university was striving hard to provide better technologies at the doorsteps of farmers through its teaching, research and extension activities. Director of first fly ash mission and secretary general of C-Farm Vimal Kumar, agricultural scientist D. Rama Rao, Additional Director General of CPWD R.K. Kaushal and others spoke.