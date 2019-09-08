Use of biosensors in early detection of cancer stressed

Biosensors are a new type of sensors that can accurately detect bio-markers and bio molecules that cause tumour and help diagnose cancer at early stages, said Staderani M. Enrico, president of Healthy World Association (HWA) International, Switzerland.

The HWA has been focusing on low cost devices with sensors given an urgent need for them. It will be even better to manufacture them in India to ensure affordability and large scale availability of devices, he said and added that the low cost ‘Ready-to-use kit’ to detect many ailments related to heart, lungs, liver apart from cancer will change the lives of people for the better.

“We are working on a series of devices which need different technologies like bio-medical electronics and special procedures for detecting the results of reactions. Some devices are already developed. The idea is to bring this technology from Switzerland to India and have them manufactured locally,” Mr. Enrico said.

Mr. Enrico was here on Saturday to inaugurate the Healthy World Conference-2019 and to mark the launch of India chapter of HWA headed by I.V. Rao, former vice-chancellor of NTR University of Health Sciences. The two-day conference is being organised in the context of rampant increase of cancer cases across the globe and enormous cost of treatment and poor survival rate of cancer patients.

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of the conference, Mr. Enrico emphasised the need for more inventions in bio-medical engineering. “There is a need for new and cost effective equipment to diagnose as well as treat various diseases and cancer. Lung, colon, breast and prostate occupy a larger percentage of cancers. The earlier they are detected and provided treatment, the better will be the rate of cancer survivors,” he said.

The HWA has an agreement with Acharya Nagarjuna University to establish a laboratory there to develop devices locally. “The company we are about to set up in Vijayawada is not for manufacturing but to support R&D. Local industries will manufacture the devices. There are industries interested to work with us in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The HWA, he said, works on four important missions — Healthy Body, Healthy Mind, Healthy Population and Healthy Environment. Healthy Mind mission focuses on cognitive performance, neurology aspects while Healthy Population mission works for public health management. Healthy Environment mission works to tackle pollution and its impact on public health.

The HWA already tested small portable ECG that cost around $10 a piece that can be rented by the doctor to the patient. The patient can record and send the readings to the doctor online for monitoring and evaluation. “There are biosensors that can be connected to mobile phone and readings can be sent to the doctor. The small and disposable biosensors will detect different kind of emerging cancer biomarkers and also determine drug effectiveness at various target sites,” he said.