Use Google Meet to register complaints, GHMC tells citizens

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be exploring the technology route to receive complaints and representations from the public, in view of all government offices becoming out of bounds for visitors due to newly imposed COVID-19 restrictions.

GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar, through a press statement on Monday, informed that the representations from public will be received through Google Meet from Tuesday onwards.

On all working days

People can air their grievances to GHMC officials through the Google Meet video link (https://meet.google.com/poj-qrex-hzh) on the official website of the municipal body.

The link will be functional on all working days between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., and can be accessed through both computers and mobile phones.

With several officers and staff across government offices testing positive, a circular has been recently issued restricting visitors to the offices.