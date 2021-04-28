US visa services cancelled from May 3

Hyderabad

28 April 2021 00:00 IST

The US Consulate General Hyderabad has cancelled all routine visa services from May 3 until further notice, including all routine non-immigrant visa interview appointments and interview waiver appointments.

This has been done considering current COVID-19 conditions. Similarly, all routine American Citizen Services appointments are cancelled from April 27 until further notice. However, emergency American Citizen Services and visa appointments will continue to the extent that local conditions allow, a tweet from the Consulate General said adding, “We will make every attempt to honour scheduled emergency appointments during this time.”

