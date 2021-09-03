US varsity scholarships for Indian students

Hyderabad

03 September 2021 18:56 IST

Truman State University, a public university in the U.S. Midwest region, is offering a special merit-based President’s Honorary scholarship for Indian students — 10 enrolling in Spring 2022 and 10 enrolling for Fall 2022.

To be considered for the US$10,000 each, students must have an SAT score of 1300, an IELTS of 7.0 or equivalent, a GPA of 3.5, and have to additionally submit an essay. There are scholarships worth US$7,500 and US$5,000 for lesser scores. Scholarship application deadlines are October 15, 2021, for Spring 2022, applicants and April 30, 2022, for Fall 2022 applicants.

Students can get more information on ‘https://international.truman.edu/southasia/’.

